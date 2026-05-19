5 Reasons Why Gaming Routers Can Be Worth Buying (Even If You're Not A Gamer)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good gaming router, especially the flagship models from companies like Asus and MSI, will cost you several hundred dollars more than a standard router. But you also need to be aware of the features that an actual gaming router has so you don't fall for marketing gimmicks. Many companies are giving their routers a flashy design, outfitting them with multiple antennas and RGB lights, and slapping the "gaming" brand on them to mark up the price. If you purchase these routers, you will be disappointed because they're no better than your standard router.

Don't let the flashing lights fool you. True gaming routers solve a wide range of frustrating issues that gamers experience every day, especially when playing online. These include high latency, long buffering, and an unstable internet connection, particularly when multiple devices are connected to the network. If you are thinking that these problems would drive even the average person crazy, then you would be right. While gamers will get the most out of these devices, the problems are universal and might make a gaming router worth it if they're a sticking point for you.

As newer models become available, older gaming routers often go on sale. You can get them for the price of a standard router through clearance sales and enjoy all the benefits that come with them. Just don't get one that is too old and no longer supported, as a router is something that should never be without updates.