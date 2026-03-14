6 VPN Services You Should Try And 5 To Avoid According To Experts

You have your favorite VPN (Virtual Private Network) app installed on your phone, router, or computer, and it's masking your IP address. That sounds great, but it's not everything a good VPN service should offer. The best employ a combination of strict no-log policies, impenetrable encryption, DNS leak protection, and a dependable kill switch that ensures your data doesn't spill if the connection drops.

Conversely, bad VPNs tend to cut corners — they may log every session, skimp on the basics of internet security, or quietly study your browsing habits and sell your data to the highest bidder. The risks are even higher when it comes to free VPN services, as many come riddled with trackers, suspicious permissions, outdated code, and a high risk of data leaks. Such services offer privacy in name only.

Additionally, many of the Best VPN lists you'll find online overhype prominent VPN providers because they offer lucrative affiliate programs. Even though many are safe to use, they're usually recommended only for profit, not for suitability. We combed through tons of expert reviews and news articles of some of the most popular services available in major marketplacesto come up with a list of six VPN providers that you should try out, and five that you should avoid at all costs.