Are Premium VPNs Actually Worth It? Here's What You Need To Know

One of the primary uses of connecting to a VPN is to mask your IP address and use that to hide your activity from your internet service provider, along with protecting your connection from unauthorized interceptors on public networks, such as in dangerous airport Wi-Fi. Others use VPNs to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming sites and subscription services. Outside of those use cases, premium VPNs have a lot more to offer regarding user privacy. For example, a paid service like NordVPN offers a kill switch in its subscription, which prevents data exposure by cutting off network connectivity if the VPN service is lost or interrupted. There's no worry about data caps or speed limits, and paid options offer a wide selection of servers to help optimize your connection. Other nice-to-have features may include split-tunneling, multi-hop, and ad-blocking.

Paid VPNs also have privacy practices that guarantee most of your data is protected and not misused. Instead of mishandling data and selling it to third-party ad services and data brokers, premium options will denote a strict no-logs policy, meaning the service won't try to track or sell your online activity. They can also offer strong security protocols, such as WireGuard, and robust encryption like ChaCha20-Poly1305. It all pretty much guarantees no hacker can remotely intercept your data while it is in the VPN tunnel. Free VPNs may still use easy, more exploitable old security protocols and encryption methods (if they even offer proper encryption, since peer-to-peer services like Hola VPN don't always).