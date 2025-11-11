2 Free VPNs For Android Phones That Are Actually Reliable
VPNs, or virtual private networks, are an excellent way to preserve your anonymity and privacy while browsing online, and stay ahead of those creepy trackers that always seem to know what you're doing. They achieve this by masking your real IP, giving you a remote one from a server through an encrypted and secure connection called a tunnel. Remote access VPNs effectively make it look like you're browsing from another location. Because of how they work, they can also help you bypass regional restrictions — like when a streaming service only offers movies and shows in a particular country. They can bypass other restrictions, too, like age restrictions, which is why there's talk about banning them in some states, although what would actually happen if the U.S. banned VPNs is a lot more complicated. Many businesses use VPNs to protect remote and on-site workers. But they're not just for desktop; They also work on mobile, with several available for Android to help you protect yourself on the go.
The problem, however, is that free VPNs are contentious because they may compromise your security further, as was the case with previous botnets, and the providers may keep logs of your activity, which defeats the purpose of using the tool in the first place. When something is free, you are the product, usually. The good news is that not all VPNs are created equal. Some are trustworthy, you just have to know which ones. Here are a few free VPNs for Android phones that are actually reliable based on common user experiences: Namely Proton VPN and Windscribe. Do note that VPNs cannot get around Netflix's password sharing ban, though there are other workarounds. They can, however, unlock geo-restricted content.
Windscribe for multiple simultaneous connections
With VPNs, the trick is to make sure you have coverage across all of your devices because you likely don't use just one. You may have a phone, tablet, computer, streaming devices, and much more. Of course, Windscribe offers coverage for a ton of platforms, which is good to know, but right now, you're more interested in the free Android version. You can take advantage of servers spread throughout 11 countries (64 in paid) and multiple cities with six different protocols and up to 11 port options. Customizable in-app trackers and content blocking keep you in full control even on the go. It's security-focused, too, with AES-256-bit encryption, multiple layers of leak protection and a functional firewall. The enhanced security a VPN like Windscribe provides can protect you when connected to public or unsecured Wi-Fi networks, which is one of the things you should avoid doing on your Android phone.
Windscribe supports most popular protocols, including OpenVPN, IKEv2 and WireGuard, which are essentially the foundational VPN protocols used to facilitate high-speed connections and encrypt data transfers. Free accounts are usually limited in some way, but that's why Windscribe is so great. You get unlimited simultaneous connections, lots of servers to choose from, and you can unblock geo-restricted content all with a free account. You will, however, be limited to 10GB of data per month. So, depending on how much bandwidth you're using, it may be necessary to upgrade to a premium account starting at $9 per month billed monthly, or $5.75 per month when billed annually (at $69).
Proton VPN for full data coverage with no caps
Compared to Windscribe, ProtonVPN only allows you to have one connection open at a time, but there are no data restrictions to more than make up for that. Moreover, there are fewer server locations, only five, and in the free version, you don't get to choose your server — one is assigned automatically. You also benefit from best-in-class encryption, kill switch options, a strict no-logs policy, excellent performance and speeds, and support for a wide variety of platforms, not just Android.
Proton supports OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard, with a one-click setup — just tap a button to connect and that's it. Once the app is installed on your device, you can access your VPN in the Android quick settings menu. Just pull down the notification tray and tap your quick access icon to connect to a VPN server automatically. It makes browsing behind protection super easy on mobile. Premium plans start at $9.99 per month, or $3.99 per month if billed annually (at $48). But you can definitely get by with the free plan since it has no data limitations. Additionally, Proton VPN does not support peer-to-peer connections on its free plan, so if you're trying to use a VPN while torrenting, you'll run into the "No P2P traffic is permitted" error.