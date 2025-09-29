What Would Happen If The US Banned VPNs?

Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs, are an excellent way to preserve your privacy and regain anonymity while browsing online. They work by masking your original IP and assigning you a temporary IP address on a physical server located remotely. But that may no longer be possible if recent legislation passes. On September 11, Michigan representatives introduced the Anticorruption of Public Morals Act which broadly bans online adult content, potentially including ASMR, adult manga, AI content, and also bans the use of VPNs totally, whether U.S. or foreign-developed. Michigan's bill would also charge internet service providers fines for not detecting and blocking VPN use — it also bans the sale of VPNs in the state. If the U.S. banned VPNs, it could spell disaster for a lot more than those privately using VPNs for their networks.

What's not really clear from the intended language is how this would affect corporate or security-related VPNs, especially when used for a remote workforce. Many companies use VPNs to protect and encrypt internet traffic for secure networking. While private VPNs, or those used by people at home, have been used to circumvent laws passed in other states, like Texas or Louisiana, enterprise-level VPNs are certainly not used that way and are integral to the operation of these companies. But VPNs aren't just used for nefarious activities or to bypass restrictions. People also use them to reduce data tracking, protect their IP address and identity, and bypass shady localized offers — like when travel companies charge more based on where you live. VPNs are prominent enough that the latest iPhone includes a useful VPN feature built in, called Private Relay.