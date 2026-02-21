Every Major Wi-Fi Router Brand Ranked From Worst To Best According To Users

It's easy to associate Google with the internet, as it provides the largest search engine website that nearly everyone uses whenever they open up a browser. Although Google has a powerful search engine, not many customers are entirely satisfied with its router products. There is a wide range of reviews for its routers on its Amazon page, with the Nest Wi-Fi Pro, worth $149, being on the lower end with a 4.0-star rating from over 2,000 users covering 2,200 square feet, and a 4.5-star rating from over 15,000 customers for its AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi system for $61 to cover 1,500 square feet.

Although the AC1200 mesh system does, customers still have a handful of problems with the connection and internet speed. Many note it's a fine product, but misses the mark that makes it professional. The groups are split, but these issues also appear for the Nest Wi-Fi network, where customers report even more issues, such as the signal strength, functionality, internet quality, and high price, as the Nest Wi-Fi is a more expensive product than the AC1200.

Overall, Google customers are not always satisfied with the router they receive from this company. The company has leaned heavily into the mesh system, focusing on compact, smaller choices than a standard router someone might expect to get from other companies. Although these systems are slick, they don't deliver the best results, and you can use your old router to achieve the same results.