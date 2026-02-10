This Is The Best Ethernet Cable For Your Home Network

If you've been facing slow internet and lagging issues despite paying for a premium internet plan, the advice you've probably gotten from most people is to switch to using Ethernet. Following this advice, it's natural to wonder if you should be paying for a specific kind of Ethernet cable. Similar to HDMI cables, the actual price of the cable might not matter. However, the type of Ethernet cable you have affects your connection. For Ethernet, the type of technology is labeled as "Cat" — short for "Category" — and comes in Cat5, Cat5e, Cat6, going all the way up to Cat8. A higher number provides better connectivity, but also increases steeply in cost.

You don't want to get a cable that doesn't support the specifications that you need, but you also don't want to pay extra for something that you'll never benefit from. For most people with a small home setup, a Cat5 cable should theoretically be enough for all your needs, providing a decent 100Mbps with a 100MHz bandwidth. You only really need 10Mbps for 1080p streaming, and won't need any more than 50Mbps for 4K (though even 20Mbps is often enough). You can even stream 8K without issue on the Cat5's 100Mbps. The Cat5e cables that you'd find in stores today are an upgrade over those, providing 1,000Mbps — or one Gigabit per second. However, a Cat6 cable is the best Ethernet cable you can get.