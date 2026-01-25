Are Expensive HDMI Cables More Reliable? Here's What Users Say

You've just bought yourself an expensive TV, paid a hefty price to get it properly insured, and gotten all the accessories needed to make the perfect home theater setup. All that remains are the cables, so you shouldn't skimp out at the last second, right? Does your latest OLED need the best, priciest HDMI cable so it can function optimally, or would any bargain-bin cable do the trick?

The price isn't usually a direct factor, but it can still affect things. Expensive HDMI cables can be more reliable than cheaper ones under certain circumstances, but more often than not, any HDMI-certified cable will do the same job regardless of its price. What matters more is the type of HDMI cable, and while the latest ones are more expensive, the difference between those offering the same technology is minimal. An HDMI 2.1 Ultra96 HDMI cable supporting 48Gbps will offer an improvement over an old HDMI 2.0 with its 18Gbps (provided the signal being transmitted needs more bandwidth, as in 4K), but there will be no difference between the graphics displayed by two differently priced Ultra96 HDMI 2.1 cables.

Your picture quality being improved by more a expensive cable is just one of many HDMI myths that you need to stay away from. The HDMI cables simply transfer a digital signal from a source to a receiver; so long as the cables are certified to support an appropriate bandwidth, the cable technology can't exactly improve on the image beyond what's being sent from the source. However, even if the quality of the image being shown isn't a factor worth taking note of, it doesn't mean that there aren't other things that justify getting more expensive cables.