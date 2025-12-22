4 Roku Accessories To Make The Most Of Your Streaming Setup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roku has built a reputation as one of the most accessible streaming platforms on the market. The simplicity of the platform is a big part of the draw, along with plenty of Roku apps that make streaming services and other content convenient to access. Affordable and easy-to-use Roku streaming devices are available to those who prefer an external solution, and Roku TVs are there for anyone who enjoys an all-in-one streaming experience.

But there are ways to get even more out of your Roku setup, particularly if you enjoy watching your favorite content with some ambience, with a more theater-like feel to it, or with some audio privacy. All kinds of accessories are available to both streamline and expand the way you use your Roku TV or streaming stick, and Roku itself makes a number of them.

With an eye on maximizing your Roku setup, we've tracked down some game-changing Roku accessories. Of course, you can always keep things simple if that's what drew you to the Roku platform to begin with. But if you're interested in getting more out of the experience, let's explore some accessories that can improve your Roku streaming setup.