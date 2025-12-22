4 Roku Accessories To Make The Most Of Your Streaming Setup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Roku has built a reputation as one of the most accessible streaming platforms on the market. The simplicity of the platform is a big part of the draw, along with plenty of Roku apps that make streaming services and other content convenient to access. Affordable and easy-to-use Roku streaming devices are available to those who prefer an external solution, and Roku TVs are there for anyone who enjoys an all-in-one streaming experience.
But there are ways to get even more out of your Roku setup, particularly if you enjoy watching your favorite content with some ambience, with a more theater-like feel to it, or with some audio privacy. All kinds of accessories are available to both streamline and expand the way you use your Roku TV or streaming stick, and Roku itself makes a number of them.
With an eye on maximizing your Roku setup, we've tracked down some game-changing Roku accessories. Of course, you can always keep things simple if that's what drew you to the Roku platform to begin with. But if you're interested in getting more out of the experience, let's explore some accessories that can improve your Roku streaming setup.
Upgraded remote
All Roku Streaming Stick models come with a standard Roku voice remote that pairs with your TV to let you control power, volume, and mute functionality. This makes things more convenient than having to juggle multiple remotes at once. The remote even features pre-set app shortcut buttons for easy access to services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and The Roku Channel. You'll also find push-to-talk voice controls with this Roku remote.
But Roku has even more in store for those interested in upgrading to its Roku Voice Remote Pro. This remote has everything the standard remote has, so you'll still have access to voice controls and the ability to pair it with your TV. However, the Voice Remote Pro has a rechargeable battery in place of the standard remote's AAA requirement, as well as a built-in Headphone Mode. With this feature, you can tap into the Voice Remote Pro's built-in headphone jack to listen to movies, TV shows, and sports events with wired headphones or earbuds.
The Roku Voice Remote Pro is a step up in both features and pricing. It goes for $30, which is in the same price range as several Roku Streaming Sticks. That said, features like its remote finder, which plays a sound when you're unable to locate the remote, and its backlit buttons make the $30 upgrade worth considering.
Soundbar
Most TV speakers produce underwhelming audio quality, with hollow sound and low volumes that can make important parts of movies and TV shows easy to miss. A richer and more immersive audio experience is available with some external speakers. Getting one of the best TV soundbars is a great way to upgrade your Roku setup while keeping things minimal. Big-name audio brands make soundbars with a number of features available, depending on how much you want to spend.
Roku, however, has a couple of affordable soundbars in its roster of accessories. The Roku TV Wireless Soundbar is made exclusively for Roku TV. True to the Roku philosophy, it has simplified sound settings, yet still provides enhanced stereo sound, crisp dialogue, and boosted volume overall. The Roku TV Wireless Soundbar goes for $150, but an even more affordable option is available in the Roku Streambar SE. This is a 2-in-1 option that provides upgraded sound as well as the ability to stream content built right in. It's priced at $100 and makes it a great all-in-one option for anyone who doesn't already have a Roku streaming device.
Smart lighting
Whether you use an all-in-one smart TV with access to the Roku platform or connect a Roku streaming device to your TV in order to watch your favorite content, smart lighting can give the setup some atmosphere. Color-changing LED strips placed behind the TV can create a more immersive viewing experience, and placing smart lighting behind furniture can transform a living room or basement into a unique place to gather for movie nights and sports events.
Smart LED strips are available en masse at major retailers, but if you want to keep your setup in the Roku ecosystem, the Roku Smart Light Strip SE is available. The Smart Light Strip comes in a 16-foot strip for $14 and a 32-foot strip for $25. This light strip sticks to just about any surface and comes with more than 16 million color options. Through a mobile app, you can set up custom schedules and a sleep mode, and voice controls work with Roku Voice, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
To control the lights, you'll need to download the Roku Smart Home app to your mobile device, and the setup will require connecting to your home's Wi-Fi network. The process of positioning the lighting may be more than some Roku users are interested in, but the atmosphere you can create with it can really set your viewing environment apart.
Carrying case
While you may have the Roku setup of your dreams put together at home, one of the best things about Roku Streaming Sticks is that they can go anywhere. As long as you have access to an internet connection and a TV with an HDMI port, you can put your Roku streaming device to work. That means you can take it to a friend's house to watch movies, or even access your favorite streaming services in hotels while traveling.
If you do decide to hit the road with your Roku setup in tow, a great accessory to have is a carrying case. Roku doesn't have a case in its lineup of accessories, but a variety of options can be found at major retailers, like this 4.8-star-rated Bovke Hard Case from Amazon. It has plenty of space for your remote, streaming stick, and a power adapter. It also has a mesh compartment to house all of your Roku's cables.
Because Roku doesn't make any kind of carrying case for its products, you're going to be limited to lesser-known brands. There are plenty of well-rated options available on Amazon, however, so brand recognition shouldn't necessarily stand in your way if you need something to protect your Roku device while taking it from one place to another.
How we selected these products
People who love their Roku device often do so because of its simplicity and ease of use. In fact, that is a major selling point for Roku, so we selected these accessories based on how well they expand upon the Roku experience without sacrificing simplicity. We focused on accessories that add value to Roku setups or solve potential issues rather than on gimmicky products that unnecessarily complicate things.
The Roku brand was also at the forefront during our selection process. Because Roku makes a variety of accessories for its products, we leaned on the Roku name where possible. This ensures better compatibility and a potentially easier setup if one is required. We also considered highly rated third-party options that maintained the ease of use that makes Roku appealing.