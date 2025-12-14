Every Roku Streaming Device, Ranked From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roku makes some of the best and most popular streaming devices on the market. It offers a wide selection, from compact stick-style streamers to more powerful desktop media players. In recent years, the company has also launched a projector, self-branded TVs, and a soundbar, giving consumers even more ways to get the Roku smart TV experience.

If you are in the market for a streaming media player, Roku streamers have emerged as an excellent option. They are known for their intuitive and easy-to-use interface, support for Apple AirPlay, and the wide selection of apps, including the top streaming services. Roku also includes hidden features like private listening and guest mode, as well as the ability to play local TV channels.

However, with so many options to choose from, which Roku streaming device should you go for? Don't worry. To help, we have ranked every streaming device currently sold by the company. To keep things simple, we are focusing only on the general-purpose streamers that you can plug into your existing TV to get the Roku experience.