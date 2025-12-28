3 HDMI Cable Myths You Need To Stop Believing

HDMI cables are one of the most useful pieces of tech in a home setup. Everything from televisions to gaming consoles to computers relies on HDMI cables to send or receive audio and video signals to and from connected devices. You can find HDMI cables offering different capabilities, depending on their bandwidth and the corresponding HDMI version. For example, an Ultra High Speed HDMI cable, which is colloquially referred to as an HDMI 2.1 or 8K cable, has 48 Gbps of bandwidth and supports features like 4K 120Hz video signal transmission, variable refresh rate (VRR), and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC).

However, like any other piece of tech, there are a lot of misconceptions and myths surrounding HDMI cables that create confusion and often cause folks to spend more money than needed while buying them. So, if you don't want to get influenced by dark marketing or upselling, here are some of the most common HDMI myths that you need to stop believing.