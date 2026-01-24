4 Clever Uses For Your Old Routers

One of the easiest ways to put an old router to use is to turn it into a Wi-Fi extender (sometimes referred to as a Wi-Fi repeater). These devices essentially take your existing Wi-Fi network and extend (or repeat) it, making it reach longer distances. This can be helpful for large houses where you have weaker areas for Wi-Fi or even dead spots — places the Wi-Fi doesn't reach reliably enough to use. While there are great Wi-Fi range extenders out there that you can buy, anyone with an old router laying around can do the same without having to pay anything extra.

The steps taken will vary depending on the model and brand you have. However, many brands like Netgear offer an easy-to-access setting in the router's internal software that you can toggle with a few simple clicks. TPLink is another trusted brand that makes setting your router as an extender really easy. If you have another kind, though, you'll need to look it up and see what the steps are for that particular brand. This information can usually be found online or in the owner's manual that came with the router.

The downside to using your old router as an extender is that doing so may result in reduced Wi-fi speeds from that extender, depending on whether the router is single or dual-band. Because it only has one channel, a single-band extender cannot receive and send data at the same time. It must first receive all the data and then send it out after.