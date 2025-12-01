Say Goodbye To Spotty Wi-Fi With This $19 Smart Home Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your Wi-Fi network is basically the beating heart of your smart home. And just like a real heart thrives on good food and exercise, your home network performs best when you optimize a few key variables. The biggest factor? Having a solid router. Sure, your internet provider will happily rent you a modem-router combo, but buying your own gear not only saves you those monthly rental fees — it also gives you the freedom to pick a router that actually delivers the speed and coverage you need.

Routers, though, can get pricey fast. If you're working with a budget, one smart move is to grab a reliable mid-tier router and then pair it with a Wi-Fi extender. That combo keeps costs down while still boosting performance. We've gone over the best Wi-Fi range extenders before, and one standout deal right now is the TP-Link RE315 AC1200 Wi-Fi Extender.

With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 37,000 reviews, it's a solid choice for both new setups and existing networks. Bonus: it's a lifesaver if your home has those annoying Wi-Fi dead zones. In a glowing write-up of the AC1200, one Amazon user said, "[I]t's great for our space. Highly recommend for a strong signal 40 feet away from your access point." Offering similar praise, another Amazon reviewer said, "If you have dead zones or a building outside your home that needs coverage, this is a fantastic, affordable solution."