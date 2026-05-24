Can You Charge A Nintendo Switch With A Phone Charger?

Nintendo's Switch handheld gaming consoles are pretty popular, with the first generation selling over 155 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 2 selling nearly 20 million units through March 2026. There is a ton to like about these consoles, including the use of a USB-C port along with the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) standard for charging needs. This combination indicates that you should be able to use your USB-C phone chargers that support USB PD to charge your Switch, similar to how you can with various USB-C laptops. However, Nintendo's non-standard implementation and strict power profile requirements can sometimes make things slightly complicated.

More importantly, the power requirements for first-generation Switch models and the Switch 2 are different, which can further create some confusion. As a result, it's important to understand what each Switch model requires for charging or power during handheld or TV modes so that you can decide whether your phone's power adapter will be sufficient to provide that.