The Simple Formula For Finding The Perfect Stand Size For Your TV
Misjudging the stand size you need for your TV is easy to do. Perhaps you've bought a stand that is too narrow or not long enough for your TV, causing it to look unstable or top-heavy, or maybe you've purchased one that is too tall or low to the ground, causing neck strain or uncomfortable viewing. But buying an incorrectly sized TV stand can also be a safety risk, as a stand that is the same size or smaller than the width of your TV (including its frame) can cause it to fall.
Fortunately, there is a simple formula that can help you find the perfect stand size for your TV, regardless of whether it's a 55-inch Hisense U8QG or a 77-inch LG B4 OLED. By measuring the actual width of your TV — not simply going off the screen size that's on the box — and the height of your eyeline when watching, you can work out the best-sized stand to ensure optimal comfort, safety, and aesthetics. Or, if you want to estimate what size TV will fit on a stand you already have, the same sort of calculation can help you figure that out, too.
How to find the height of the TV stand you need
First, you need to work out what height your TV stand should be to avoid achy necks. Your TV stand should be at a height that places the center of the television's screen right about at eye level. To find the right size for you, measure the distance from your floor to the average eyeline you'd be viewing the screen from. So, for example, if you usually sit on a sofa, measure from the floor to your eyes while you're sitting on that couch, or do the same thing for other members of your household.
Next, measure the height of your TV from top to bottom and divide that number by two. You then subtract that number from the eyeline height to get the perfect TV stand height. For example, if you have a 65-inch (screen size) TCL QM8, which measures 35.6 inches in height, and your viewing height is 36 inches, you would divide 35.6 by two to get 17.8, and then subtract it from 36 to get 18.2 inches — which is the ideal height your TV stand should roughly be, give or take an inch or two.
How to find the width of the TV stand you need
Now you need to find out your TV's width. The advertised size of a TV is not reflective of its actual size. Instead, it's a measurement of the screen size, taken diagonally, not accounting for the television's frame. So, to work out your TV's actual width, you need to use a measuring tape to measure the horizontal size of the television, including the frame around the screen. If you've not bought your TV yet, you can find this information on product listing pages.
The width of your TV stand should be at least a few inches more than that of your TV to ensure the TV doesn't look too big for the stand and is suitably stable. So, using the same TCL model from before as an example, the actual width is around 57 inches — so you should ideally get a TV stand that's at least 60 inches wide, and maybe wider.
Putting it all together for a great viewing experience
By combining your results for the ideal TV stand height and width, you'd find that your 65-inch TCL QM8 needs a stand that's at least 60 inches wide and around 18 to 20 inches tall. Just make sure to check that this size stand will actually fit in the room you plan to use it in.
To find out how far to position the TV and stand from where you usually sit for the ideal viewing distance, experts recommend doubling your TV's screen size measurement (the one advertised). So, if your TV is a 65-inch, you should be sitting 130 inches from the screen.
Of course, all of these measurements and recommendations will just get you in the ballpark of your optimum viewing experience. You'll have to tweak your exact setup to make the most of it for you, taking into account the layout of your room, who else will be watching TV with you, and personal preferences.