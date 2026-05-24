The Simple Formula For Finding The Perfect Stand Size For Your TV

Misjudging the stand size you need for your TV is easy to do. Perhaps you've bought a stand that is too narrow or not long enough for your TV, causing it to look unstable or top-heavy, or maybe you've purchased one that is too tall or low to the ground, causing neck strain or uncomfortable viewing. But buying an incorrectly sized TV stand can also be a safety risk, as a stand that is the same size or smaller than the width of your TV (including its frame) can cause it to fall.

Fortunately, there is a simple formula that can help you find the perfect stand size for your TV, regardless of whether it's a 55-inch Hisense U8QG or a 77-inch LG B4 OLED. By measuring the actual width of your TV — not simply going off the screen size that's on the box — and the height of your eyeline when watching, you can work out the best-sized stand to ensure optimal comfort, safety, and aesthetics. Or, if you want to estimate what size TV will fit on a stand you already have, the same sort of calculation can help you figure that out, too.