What Are 5G Routers And Do You Need One?
If updating your router seems like something that belongs at the bottom of your bucket list, investing in a newer 5G portable router could take your browsing experience to a whole new level. A portable 5G router connects directly to 5G rather than relying on Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi routers often just broadcast your cable or DSL internet connection), making it a great choice if you live somewhere with a killer cellular signal.
Do you really need a 5G router if your old router is still alive and kicking? The truth is that a "don't fix it if it ain't broken" attitude will only get you so far. 5G cellular technology may provide greater reliability and speed, but these routers combine a dedicated 5G modem with a traditional Wi-Fi router in a single box. So, by installing a single plug-and-play package, you can get the best of both worlds and future-proof your home setup.
What's the deal with 5G routers?
In short, 5G routers are the next big thing in internet connectivity. These portable devices leverage the newer 5G cellular networks to deliver faster and more reliable connections than Wi-Fi routers over cable or DSL. Plus, they do it with much lower latency.
While choosing one of the best router brands on the market will likely provide you with a stable connection, 5G is, in many cases, a superior choice. Chalk it up to legacy infrastructure. No matter how advanced your traditional router is, it still relies on "the wire." You'll generally squeeze more juice out of 5G than from a regular Wi-Fi connection, with the only exception being a fiber-optic connection.
Say you're ready to dip your toes into high-bandwidth activities like gaming or 4K streaming. In this instance, the 5G router is much more useful, as it delivers not only more raw Mbps but also eliminates Wi-Fi range limitations and interference from other networks. Since a standard router is a broadband device, if an outage occurs, you're practically stranded. A 5G router, on the other hand, may switch you to a 4G network until things get back to normal, with no interruptions.
Some portable 5G routers are also battery–powered. You know what that means: best possible on-the-go connection. Whether you're a full-time digital nomad or just a remote worker hitting a coffee shop for a quick coding or writing session, a 5G router could be a logical choice.
Should you get a 5G router?
Many people are surprised to learn that their cellular internet can be much faster than their router can deliver. If you've considered replacing your home internet with your phone's hotspot, then a 5G router is the right choice. Unfortunately, this mostly applies to urban centers. Your geographical location absolutely matters, and if you're stuck in a more rural area, then getting a 5G router may not deliver the oomph you'd expect.
Your internet habits also play a role. If you're browsing social media and streaming standard-definition content, your run-of-the-mill Wi-Fi router will likely get you through the day for a few more years. For those who need that extra bit of juice for some intense high-bandwidth surfing, opting for the modern solution is generally a good move. The same applies if you require a heavy-duty mobile setup. Think intense remote working, setting up mobile offices, or even mobile homes.
Ultimately, whether you need a 5G router is a personal choice, but do remember that 5G connectivity is clearly the way of the future. Even if your geographical location limits you from getting in on the action now, things might change very soon. Upgrading your home internet network (or at least setting up 5G as a backup until coverage improves) could very well be the right call for you.