3 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Spatial Audio

Spatial audio is one of those innovations that serves certain purposes very well. In competitive gaming, for example, depending on factors like a game's audio engine, spatial audio can potentially help gamers hear footsteps approaching from behind them, letting them be more reactive to potential threats. In general, spatial audio benefits gaming and movies by offering a more immersive experience.

On the other hand, some listeners find that spatial audio isn't as impressive when listening to music. This is partially due to the fact that the technology can actually misrepresent how music is typically recorded. Thus, it sometimes offers a less-than-authentic experience to an audiophile. In a real studio, for instance, musicians would likely be playing from certain standard positions in the space. If you were in the studio listening to a band, all members would essentially be in front of you. As such, you expect music tracks to sound accordingly. While spatial audio, which can make music sound like the musicians and individual tracks and instruments are coming from various directions, might offer some novelty, it's not necessarily ideal for purists.

Some listeners also find that the degree to which spatial audio does or doesn't benefit a song can vary significantly on a track-by-track basis. For example, Apple Music Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos sometimes reinvigorates a track, while in other instances it can result in a song sounding like a cheap karaoke recording. As you experiment with this technology, you'll get a better sense of how to use it, like when to turn Dolby Atmos audio off.