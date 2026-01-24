Dolby Audio Vs. Dolby Atmos: What's The Difference?

Dolby is a tech company that develops proprietary audio and imaging technologies that the audiovisual industry uses for film, TV, streaming, gaming, and hardware. While Dolby isn't the only audio technology option, it's widely adopted. Speakers, TVs, consoles, smartphones, tablets, projectors, vehicles, and many more products support Dolby Audio and many of those support Dolby Atmos as well. The main difference between these two technologies is that Dolby Audio focuses on 2D audio experiences, while Atmos brings a 3D experience to life. Still, there's more to know about them.

After all, Dolby Audio is also the umbrella term for all of Dolby's audio technologies, such as Dolby Digital and Digital Plus. It ensures playback and surround sounds to sound consistent, and it's key to mono and stereo experiences. In other words, you should hear dialogue without needing to turn up the volume or listen to an explosion or a loud sound in a show or movie without having to turn it down. Dolby Audio brings consistency to your audio experience. Dolby Atmos, on the other hand, acts like a layer on top of Dolby Audio as it goes from a 2D version to 3D.

Dolby Atmos was introduced in 2012. However, it didn't really get popular until 2021, when Apple introduced Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio for Apple Music; highlighting, at the time, that it was the only music streaming service with that technology.