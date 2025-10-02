Inside Apple Music's New Studio In Culver City
In June, to celebrate the first decade of Apple Music, Apple unveiled a new studio space in Culver City, California. In an effort to keep supporting artists with the latest technology and tools to explore creativity, the Apple Music Culver City studio quickly became one of the streamer's most important hubs for its radio shows and more.
During Beats' Powerbeats Fit event, BGR got the chance to be among the first media publications to tour the new Apple Music Culver City studio, which includes two advanced radio studios with immersive Spatial Audio playback, a 4,000-square-foot soundstage, a dedicated Spatial Audio mixing room, photo and social media labs, edit rooms, green rooms dedicated to supporting artists, and private isolation booths.
In addition to that, we were able to see the A-List Corridor and Archive Corridor, which showcase images and artwork of Apple Music's greatest moments. Here's everything you need to know about the new studio.
Apple Music's Culver City studio is packed with state-of-the-art tech
Apple Music's new studio in Los Angeles is a three-story building spanning over 15,000 square feet. During the tour, we were able to see some of Apple Music radio shows live, and we briefly spoke with Zane Lowe before he went live.
The space breathes music and creativity, and Apple says it's always welcoming new artists and supporting new projects. Even though the space has only been open for a few months, Apple is already recording shows and hosting live broadcasts in Culver City. One of the highlights of the building is the Spatial Audio mixing room, which shows the true potential of the Dolby Atmos feature and how immersive listening to songs should always be.
We also had the chance to see one of the Apple Music Awards in person, and Apple was already promoting the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny, which will mark the artist's first concert in the country since he said he wouldn't perform in the U.S. due to concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.
Apple says it still has a lot more in store for Apple Music, as it wants to continue expanding support for artists and its users with high-quality content and unique features. To that point, we also had a chance to chat with Apple Music head Oliver Schusser about the platform, how it's evolving, and where there's still room for growth in the months and years ahead.