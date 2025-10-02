Inside Apple Music's New Studio In Culver City

Apple Music's new studio in Los Angeles is a three-story building spanning over 15,000 square feet. During the tour, we were able to see some of Apple Music radio shows live, and we briefly spoke with Zane Lowe before he went live.

The space breathes music and creativity, and Apple says it's always welcoming new artists and supporting new projects. Even though the space has only been open for a few months, Apple is already recording shows and hosting live broadcasts in Culver City. One of the highlights of the building is the Spatial Audio mixing room, which shows the true potential of the Dolby Atmos feature and how immersive listening to songs should always be.

José Adorno/BGR

We also had the chance to see one of the Apple Music Awards in person, and Apple was already promoting the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny, which will mark the artist's first concert in the country since he said he wouldn't perform in the U.S. due to concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

José Adorno/BGR

Apple says it still has a lot more in store for Apple Music, as it wants to continue expanding support for artists and its users with high-quality content and unique features. To that point, we also had a chance to chat with Apple Music head Oliver Schusser about the platform, how it's evolving, and where there's still room for growth in the months and years ahead.