'A Modern MTV': Apple Music Chief On The Streaming Service, Beats, And More

During the Powerbeats Fit event, we had the chance to interview Oliver Schusser, Apple's VP of Music, Beats, and Sports, at the Apple Music Studio in Culver City. Schusser, who was part of the original release of Apple Music, reflected on the first decade of the service, the core integration between Beats and Apple, and the company's accessory expansion.

The VP says Apple Music is all about sharing songs, playlists, and albums, and that Apple Music Radio is an important part of that strategy. "We're trying to make everything sociable, but our communication side is more of a fan experience, a modern version of MTV, an artist platform." When asked about the company's competitors, which often appear to be much more focused on social features, Schusser told me: "I don't think our competitors have more social features; they just talk more about them."

In the past few years, Apple has made strides on the social aspect of the music streaming service by introducing better Apple Music Replay playlists, customized suggestions based on what friends are playing, and more.