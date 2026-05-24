5 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With Nintendo Switch Online

Although this Nintendo Switch Online plan has "family" in its name, Nintendo does not limit it only to consoles in the user's own household. In fact, you can gather up to eight different people to subscribe to the service together. The version with the Expansion Pack, which offers some bigger upgrades, currently costs $79.99, which comes to around $9.99 per person.

The base version costs less than half that price, since each user would pay $4.37 to get Nintendo's online services on their console. Not every member needs to connect on the same Switch to receive the benefits, either — each account linked to the group receives them individually. With that in mind, you can subscribe to the service with anyone in the country and not worry about possible sharing blocks, as happens with some streaming services.

You can also lend digital games to your friends who live nearby. Thanks to the Virtual Game Cards, you can transfer this media from one console to another for a two-week period. The only problem is that both consoles need to connect locally for this to work, and the accounts need to be on the same NSO family plan.