Charlie Hunnam's Bold Apple TV Series Was Canceled Too Soon

While the reason behind the show's cancellation was never confirmed, there are a few factors that may have influenced the cancellation. For starters, "Shantaram" was an ambitious project with an estimated $100 million budget, and it didn't have a smooth production journey. Filming began in October 2019 and was to take place across Australia and India, but after two just episodes, filming was suspended in February 2020 — first due to the Indian monsoon season and then by a writing backlog caused by showrunner Eric Warren Singer's departure. The show began filming in India again briefly in late 2020, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, filming was moved to Thailand. The shoot finally wrapped in late 2021.

"Shantaram" also received mixed critical reception. Collider described Hunnam as having "never been better" and RogerEbert.com praised the show's "vibrant international cast of characters." However, the latter also described the show's 12, hour-long episodes as "more than a little bloated." Others echoed this, with Decider calling it a "slow-moving thriller" and Slant Magazine saying "the series should have been a movie."

"Shantaram" has a 57% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a certified "Rotten" rating, and considerably lower than popular Apple TV+ shows like "Severance" (95%), "Ted Lasso" (90%), and "Slow Horses" (97%). That being said, the show's audience-voted Popcornmeter rating is higher at 86% — the same as Ted Lasso's. It's possible then that this critical response, combined with high-production costs, resulted in the show's cancellation.