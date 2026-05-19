Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu Reactions Have Critics Agreeing On One Thing

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" hits theaters May 22, and it's the first "Star Wars" movie to do so in seven years. Like other projects in the franchise, this one has some big names attached, including Sigourney Weaver, Pedro Pascal as the titular character, and Martin Scorsese, of all people, voicing Ardennian Fry Cook. While fans of the universe may be chomping at the bit to see the film in theaters, early critic reviews suggest this one may be worth skipping until it's available on streaming.

With Rotten Tomatoes having already collected 86 reviews, the latest "Star Wars" flick currently holds a 62% Tomatometer rating with no published Popcornmeter score. Though critics are giving the movie points for having plenty of action and entertainment, many are also disappointed in the fact that it does little with the resources available in the "Star Wars" universe. Several reviewers also note that the film feels more like part of a television series rather than an actual movie.

Written and directed by Jon Favreau (who also tried to stop Iron Man's death in "Avengers: End Game), taking place after the events of "Return of the Jedi," the story of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" follows Din Djarin (Pascal) as he helps the New Republic rescue Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) and partners with his adopted son Grogu. Though you may still want to see it in theaters, it's worth taking a look at exactly why the movie isn't winning over critics.