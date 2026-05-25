Why Some Phone Manufacturers Stopped Using Gorilla Glass

Corning's own list of products still using Gorilla Glass indicates that major tech manufacturers haven't all abandoned the product. It remains a popular option for smartphones from major companies like Samsung, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and various others. It's also worth noting that, for the past several years, Apple has been using Ceramic Shield glass. While this isn't technically the same as Gorilla Glass, it is another Corning product.

Companies that have stopped using Gorilla Glass have given various reasons for doing so in their statements to Android Authority. For instance, Honor's statement indicates it was considering using Gorilla Glass in some of its products, but Corning didn't offer the ideal solution for the company's needs. This forced the company to develop its own solution: "In 2021, the industry lacked a suitable glass-ceramic solution for curved-screen smartphones, forcing Honor to invest in glass-ceramic technology research. The first-generation technology was applied to the Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus in 2021, and in 2024, the Honor Magic 6 featured Honor's next-generation glass-ceramic technology, Honor NanoCrystal Shield."

Honor's statement goes on to indicate the company will still use "Corning Gorilla Glass or other third-party solutions" for devices in its Number and X series. Per Honor, "Due to the significantly higher cost of glass-ceramic compared to traditional strengthened glass like Gorilla Glass, Honor only adopts its own branded solutions in its flagship Magic series to enhance screen durability and meet the lightweight and thinness requirements of the foldable phone series."