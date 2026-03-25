Why There's Simply No Need For Screen Protectors Anymore

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There was a time when you almost wouldn't dare take your new smartphone out until securing a screen protector and a top-rated durable phone case. But that's not really the case anymore, as modern phones are designed with stronger screens and better resistance to drop-related damage. This is largely because manufacturers have moved away from cheap plastic and into materials like aluminum and stainless steel that are more resistant to scratches, impacts, and shattering.

You see this especially with premium flagships, like the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and its Corning Gorilla Glass, or the upgraded iPhone 17 Pro that features Corning's Ceramic Shield glass. Both of these glass types offer high scratch resistance and typically feature a Mohs hardness rating of between 6 and 7, making them difficult to damage. And if you want additional protection, there are options like an inexpensive phone case with a built-in cover that can be closed when the device is not in use. Bottom line: You don't really need a screen protector with a modern smartphone.