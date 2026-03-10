4 Of The Most Durable Phone Case Brands, According To Users

Otterbox cases are widely recommended as some of the most durable phone cases you can find on the market. Reddit users have a ton of positive feedback for them, with one person claiming that Otterbox has kept their phone unharmed despite their clumsy nature and another recounting an incident in which their cat knocked the phone from their hands, and it survived even after tumbling down a flight of stairs, thanks to the Otterbox case. Otterbox cases have also received a positive response on Amazon, with most of the company's iPhone or Samsung Galaxy cases getting a buyer rating of four or more. Although Otterbox's Defender series is typically suggested as the case to get for top-notch protection, the company offers cases in eight different lineups with different features and levels of protection.

You can check the level of drop protection for each of the company's cases on its website, with 7X being the most protective. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that Otterbox cases do add a bit of bulk to your phone, but that's a compromise you'll have to make if you're buying some of the most durable phone cases. The company offers cases for the most popular smartphone models, including those from Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Motorola. While the pricing starts at $30, you can often find the cases at a discount once a phone has been on the market for some time. You can buy an Otterbox case for your phone from all major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.