4 Of The Most Durable Phone Case Brands, According To Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smartphones may have come a long way in terms of capabilities and raw processing power, but they are still pretty susceptible to damage in case of a drop or a significant bump. As a result, a phone case is often the first accessory purchase for many folks, as they don't want their expensive purchase to get a dent or a broken screen. Fortunately, there is no dearth of smartphone cases on the market. You can find everything from a cool iPhone case that's a throwback to the original Macintosh to Pitaka's slim iPhone cases to an iPhone case built for retro gaming.
However, as brands try to balance protection with the amount of bulk or heft a case adds to a phone, not all cases end up being equally durable. While some can withstand a drop from several feet, others can only handle a short drop. That said, if durability is your key consideration while shopping for a case, there are several brands that primarily offer rugged cases with top-notch protection. Here are some of the top options, as rated by actual consumers.
Otterbox
Otterbox cases are widely recommended as some of the most durable phone cases you can find on the market. Reddit users have a ton of positive feedback for them, with one person claiming that Otterbox has kept their phone unharmed despite their clumsy nature and another recounting an incident in which their cat knocked the phone from their hands, and it survived even after tumbling down a flight of stairs, thanks to the Otterbox case. Otterbox cases have also received a positive response on Amazon, with most of the company's iPhone or Samsung Galaxy cases getting a buyer rating of four or more. Although Otterbox's Defender series is typically suggested as the case to get for top-notch protection, the company offers cases in eight different lineups with different features and levels of protection.
You can check the level of drop protection for each of the company's cases on its website, with 7X being the most protective. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that Otterbox cases do add a bit of bulk to your phone, but that's a compromise you'll have to make if you're buying some of the most durable phone cases. The company offers cases for the most popular smartphone models, including those from Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Motorola. While the pricing starts at $30, you can often find the cases at a discount once a phone has been on the market for some time. You can buy an Otterbox case for your phone from all major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
UAG
UAG or Urban Armor Gear is another accessory brand that's known for producing some of the most durable smartphone cases. Buyers appreciate their solid build quality and "tank-like" durability. "Even the case don't (sic) get damaged when dropped," one user remarked on Reddit about the UAG cases. Another person credited UAG cases for protecting their phones for almost ten years without sustaining any damage. That said, not everyone is a fan of their designs, which is a subjective choice. The company offers dozens of case lineups and primarily has offerings for Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola phones.
Some of its popular case lineups include Monarch, Pathfinder, Civilian, Metropolis, and Plyo. Its cases are generally well-rated on Amazon, with an average buyer rating of over four. The company also typically shares the drop protection for each of its cases on its website, along with any other relevant durability ratings. UAG phone cases typically have a starting list price of around $40. However, it's common for cases to become cheaper as the phones get older. You can buy the UAG phone cases from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and other major electronics retailers.
Mous
Although not as popular as Otterbox or UAG, Mous cases are appreciated for their solid build quality and good protection. Like most other case makers, the company offers several options. Its Limitless lineup is particularly popular among folks prioritizing protection ahead of everything else. Reddit is filled with smartphone owners sharing positive feedback for Mous cases. "Had it on my Xs Max and now the 15 Pro Max. Nothing ever broke!" A Reddit user claimed in support of Mous cases. "I'm a welder, dropped my phone, can't count how many times. Never a problem," another Redditor claimed. Similarly, Amazon shoppers have generally good things to say about Mous cases and have awarded most Limitless case variants a rating of over four.
Mous cases aren't particularly cheap, and the Limitless case starts at around $70. The pricing also depends on the material you choose for the back of the case, which is one of its highlights. You can choose from ten different materials, including leather, bamboo, and aramid fiber. The company offers cases for iPhones, Google Pixel phones, and Samsung Galaxy devices. Although Mous doesn't tout specific drop protection capabilities, it does say that the Limitless case has air cushions to absorb impact from drops. You can buy Mous cases from the company's website, Amazon, and Walmart.
Dbrand
Although Dbrand started out as a company that made skins and wraps for different tech products, it has expanded into protective accessories with its Grip, Tank, and Ghost cases. Tank, as the name suggests, is particularly targeted at folks looking for durability. However, Grip cases are also known to be pretty protective. Smartphone owners with Dbrand cases have shared their positive experiences online, with folks saying Dbrand cases offer "amazing protection" and they were "pleasantly surprised."
One user called the Dbrand Tank a "perfect case," whereas another noted Dbrand is their go-to case brand. Similar sentiments have been echoed by Best Buy shoppers, who have given various Dbrand cases an average rating of four or above. That said, some buyers are not happy with the pricing of Dbrand cases, which start around $50. Dbrand offers cases for all major smartphones from Apple, Google, and Samsung. While Dbrand cases aren't available on Amazon, you can order them from the company website and Best Buy.
How we selected the case brands
While looking for case brands that offer the most durable cases, we scoured Reddit communities and case listings on retailer websites like Amazon and Best Buy. We selected the brands that consistently received positive feedback regarding the protection they offer, including solid buyer ratings. While all brands can have some negative reviews, we chose the ones that have folks saying largely good things about them. All our recommendations are also widely available and have cases for at least Apple, Google, and Samsung phones.