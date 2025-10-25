Pitaka Cases Review: Keeping Your iPhone 17 Safe In Style

The Ultra-Slim Case is the one most likely to appeal to anyone who loves the feel of a case-free iPhone but wants at least some protection. I particularly liked how it felt on the iPhone Air for that reason. Arguably, using a case on the iPhone Air defeats the purpose of the iPhone Air, as it adds some bulk to what is supposed to be a super thin and lightweight phone. Thankfully, the Ultra-Slim case preserves the slim and light feel. Sure, it adds a bit of thickness, but the phone still feels a whole lot thinner than other phones out there.

Unlike in some cases, Pitaka has opted for cutouts instead of button covers, including for the iPhone Air's Camera Control. On other 2025 iPhone models, like the Ultra-Slim case for the base iPhone 17, there's a cover for the Camera Control specifically, instead. Thankfully, I was still able to use the features of the Camera Control, including swiping between settings and making adjustments.

You may or may not like the fact that there are cutouts instead of covers, of course -– the buttons being exposed means they could get damaged in the event of a drop. Also, the edges of the case don't go much past the edge of the phone, which could leave the screen exposed -– so if you're worried about keeping the screen safe, it's worth using a screen protector.

The Aramid fiber texture feels high-quality and grippy without being coarse, and the color options look quite nice. I especially liked the Sunset option. For those who prefer something a little more subtle, there's still a black option. There's also full MagSafe support, as you'd expect at this price point. At $49.99, the Ultra-Slim Case strikes a good balance between being protective and remaining thin and light. I liked it more on the iPhone Air than on the base iPhone 17, but it looks and feels good on both. It is the same price as Apple's official iPhone Air case, but I like it more.