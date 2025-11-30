Forget Plastic Screen Protectors - There's A Better Way Protect Your Phone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying a new phone can be quite an adventure, especially if it's been a minute since you last upgraded. The mobile world doesn't slow down, and year over year, smartphones pick up all kinds of meaningful improvements. You'll almost always get a faster processor, sharper and more capable cameras, and better battery endurance. But manufacturers rarely stop there. Every new generation tends to bring a better screen along for the ride. This could include a brighter panel, richer colors, smoother scrolling, or tougher glass that can survive the occasional drop.

Still, it pays to invest in a screen protector for your phone and will give you extra peace of mind for drops, dings, and other accidents. And while plastic protectors tend to be easier on the wallet, spending a few extra bucks on tempered glass is almost always worth it. It offers supreme scratch and impact resistance, improved visuals, and a few other benefits. Considering everything else you'll need to think about when buying a new phone, it's nice to know there's essentially a "no-brainer" difference between tempered glass and plastic screen coverings.