Forget Plastic Screen Protectors - There's A Better Way Protect Your Phone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Buying a new phone can be quite an adventure, especially if it's been a minute since you last upgraded. The mobile world doesn't slow down, and year over year, smartphones pick up all kinds of meaningful improvements. You'll almost always get a faster processor, sharper and more capable cameras, and better battery endurance. But manufacturers rarely stop there. Every new generation tends to bring a better screen along for the ride. This could include a brighter panel, richer colors, smoother scrolling, or tougher glass that can survive the occasional drop.
Still, it pays to invest in a screen protector for your phone and will give you extra peace of mind for drops, dings, and other accidents. And while plastic protectors tend to be easier on the wallet, spending a few extra bucks on tempered glass is almost always worth it. It offers supreme scratch and impact resistance, improved visuals, and a few other benefits. Considering everything else you'll need to think about when buying a new phone, it's nice to know there's essentially a "no-brainer" difference between tempered glass and plastic screen coverings.
Why tempered glass is the clear winner
Any screen protector would be better than no screen protector. Even a low-cost plastic shield can be a godsend for your phone's display — especially when it comes to protecting against surface-level scratches, dirt, and grime. But because many plastic screen protectors are made with polymers like thermoplastic polyurethane and thermoplastic elastomer, they're simply too light and flexible to provide the level of defense that a tempered glass protector delivers. During manufacturing, tempered glass protectors endure a rigorous heating and cooling process that makes them five times as strong as the average plastic protector. They're better at protecting against scratches and cracks, and because they're more transparent than plastic screen covers, they're able to provide a clearer viewing experience.
Because of the increased rigidity, tempered glass protectors are usually easier to install, too, with the application often resulting in fewer air bubbles than you'd find on a plastic model. Something to keep in mind: very few screen protectors will defend against all fingerprints. Fortunately, if your Android phone or iOS device picks up smudges, there are a couple of ways to remove fingerprints without breaking the bank.
Treat your phone screen to the good stuff
When it comes to the best screen protectors out there, two names float to the top — Zagg and OtterBox. Both brands crank out excellent tempered glass options, and some of them are so razor-thin you'll swear your phone isn't wearing anything at all. Certain models, like the OtterBox Premium Pro Glass, even bake in blue-light filtering to help reduce eye strain, which is a welcome perk for anyone who spends countless hours scrolling through web pages or grinding through mobile games. And if your gaming happens on a handheld instead, the story stays the same.
Three of the Steam Deck's top-rated Amazon screen protectors are made of tempered glass, too. So, whether you're refreshing a phone you've owned for years or are pricing out a new device and accessories, the only real downside to tempered glass is the cost. Yes, they're usually a few dollars more than their plastic counterparts. But it will be money well spent.