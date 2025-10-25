3 Best Steam Deck Screen Protectors You Can Buy On Amazon, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although it's over three years old, Steam Deck remains one of the most popular gaming handhelds on the market, thanks to its user-friendly interface, access to a vast library of games, reasonable price tag, and very capable USB-C port. It also comes with a decent 7-inch LCD screen, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and AMD's four-core Zen 2 processor with RDNA 2 graphics. Moreover, it's pretty versatile, supporting a wide range of both hardware and software mods to enhance its experience.

So, whether you are looking to buy a Steam Deck or planning to refresh it with a new set of affordable accessories, a screen protector is an excellent investment that'll increase the lifespan of that 7-inch display and keep the pesky scratches and scuff marks at bay. Steam Deck screen protectors are also reasonably priced and are often pretty easy to install, thanks to the included alignment kit. However, it can feel cumbersome to choose one option from hundreds of screen protectors listed on Amazon. To help, we have handpicked the three best Steam Deck screen guards that have received glowing reviews from actual buyers.