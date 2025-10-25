3 Best Steam Deck Screen Protectors You Can Buy On Amazon, According To Reviews
Although it's over three years old, Steam Deck remains one of the most popular gaming handhelds on the market, thanks to its user-friendly interface, access to a vast library of games, reasonable price tag, and very capable USB-C port. It also comes with a decent 7-inch LCD screen, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and AMD's four-core Zen 2 processor with RDNA 2 graphics. Moreover, it's pretty versatile, supporting a wide range of both hardware and software mods to enhance its experience.
So, whether you are looking to buy a Steam Deck or planning to refresh it with a new set of affordable accessories, a screen protector is an excellent investment that'll increase the lifespan of that 7-inch display and keep the pesky scratches and scuff marks at bay. Steam Deck screen protectors are also reasonably priced and are often pretty easy to install, thanks to the included alignment kit. However, it can feel cumbersome to choose one option from hundreds of screen protectors listed on Amazon. To help, we have handpicked the three best Steam Deck screen guards that have received glowing reviews from actual buyers.
Jsaux Screen Protector
This screen protector from Jsaux, an accessory manufacturer that rode the coattails of Steam Deck to level itself up from a random alphabet soup Chinese brand to a recognizable accessory maker, is arguably the most popular and best-rated option on Amazon. Available in clear and anti-glare variants, it carries an impressive average rating of 4.6 out of 5, from over 8,800 reviews.
It's made from tempered glass, provides edge-to-edge coverage, and has oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges. The company also includes a "guiding frame" to help with the screen protector alignment. However, not everyone is a fan. Some Amazon shoppers claim that the glass sometimes doesn't fit in the frame. Otherwise, the buyers are happy with the fit and quality of the Jsaux screen protector. The $10 price tag for a two-pack of the clear variant and $15 for the anti-glare two-pack are also appreciated by the buyers and many find it to be a value-for-money offering.
amFilm Tempered Glass Protector
The accessories brand amFilm is primarily known for its value-for-money screen protection for smartphones. However, its Steam Deck offering is no different in affordability and quality. Priced at just $8.50 for a three-pack, it's widely liked among Amazon shoppers and has garnered an excellent average rating of 4.5 from over 2,300 reviews.
Like the Jsaux option, it's also made from tempered glass and doesn't impact the touch response or clarity of the display. Additionally, it fits perfectly with the gaming handheld and sports an oleophobic coating.
Buyers appreciate its pricing, fit and finish, and quality. Most of the complaints about the glass protector are around installation mishaps, resulting in bubbles or dust particles. The lack of an alignment frame in the box is also an issue. So, you'll have to be careful while installing it, but if you do end up with a bad install, you have two spares to try again.
Benazcap Steam Deck Screen Protector
Benazcap also offers a fantastic tempered glass screen protector for the Steam Deck that's getting a lot of love from buyers on Amazon, thanks to its easy installation, perfect fit, and solid customer service. It has received an average rating of 4.6 from over 5,200 reviews. Moreover, it's aggressively priced at $7 for a two-pack and comes with everything you need for installation.
The Benazcap offering retains the original touch sensitivity and doesn't hamper the screen clarity. It's also coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic materials to keep the fingerprints and sweat marks away.
Unfortunately, the company seems to be dealing with some quality control issues, as a small set of buyers pointed out getting defective protectors or missing installation material. Fortunately, however, customer service seems to be Benazcap's strong suit. So, you can reach out to the seller to get a replacement or refund. Moreover, you also have Amazon's 30-day return/replacement guarantee.
How we selected these products
We strive to recommend only the highest-quality and reliable products to our readers. For the best Steam Deck screen protectors, we focused on options that have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from verified buyers on Amazon, with an average rating of over 4.5 out of 5 from thousands of reviews. We also considered pricing and the brand's track record to pick reasonably priced and dependable offerings.