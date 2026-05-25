The 5 Worst Things About Streaming Services That I Can't Stand

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Even though streaming services play an important role in how we consume content today, some things about them drive me crazy. In a way, these subscriptions appeared as a way to make access to entertainment easier. For a while, that worked. I only had to open an app to watch what I wanted without any trouble.

But little by little, that experience kept getting worse, and even started to show some problems similar to those with cable TV. Today, in some ways, I feel like I pay more for a service that gives me a worse experience. Either way, streaming price hikes keep coming while my favorite shows get canceled or removed from the service I subscribe to.

I still think some services deserve a subscription, mainly the ones that offer some of my favorite shows, like "The Office." At the same time, considering the direction most streaming platforms are taking, it is easy to understand why these problems frustrate so many users and why complaints keep increasing.