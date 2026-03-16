Ranking 6 Major Live TV Streaming Platforms From Worst To Best

Contrary to popular opinion, live TV streaming services are also expensive. Not as much as cable TV, but still costly enough for many people. And if you don't want to spend $100 every month, Philo could be a great alternative. It costs $28/month with no hidden fees, and for that, you get access to over 70 live TV channels, including popular ones like MTV, Paramount Network, BET, and The History Channel. Unlike Sling, DVR support is also present and is actually one of the best. That's because Philo allows users to record and save any live TV program for up to a whole year, so you don't have to watch the new episodes of your beloved show right away.

Philo's interface is divided into easy-to-understand sections, reminiscent of Netflix, and the user experience stays consistent whether watching on a TV or a laptop. You can stream on three devices simultaneously. The $28 price also includes subscriptions to AMC+ (with ads) and Shudder. Add-ons like MGM Plus and Starz are available for an additional fee. The only complaint some experts have had about the interface is that it always starts at the beginning of every show, not at what's being aired live. To do that, you need to click on the little "Jump to live" button.

As you may have guessed, the insanely low price does come with a big handful of shortcomings. The first is the lack of any sports or news content, aside from BBC News. This kind of defeats the whole purpose of subscribing to a live TV service. Beyond that, the live streams are limited to 720p. While on-demand content does bump the quality to 1080p, it's still a far cry from the 4K capabilities of many TVs these days.