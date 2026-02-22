5 Reasons Why YouTube TV Is Better (And Worse) Than Hulu + Live TV

Another advantage YouTube TV has over Hulu + Live TV subscription is support for three simultaneous streams in its base plan. You pay your typical subscription costs, and in return, you can watch YouTube TV on any three screens simultaneously. This is very helpful when different family members want to watch different things at the same time. In comparison, you only get two simultaneous streams as part of your base Hulu + Live TV subscription. That said, you can shell out for the Unlimited Screens Add-on with your Hulu Live TV subscription ($10 a month) to stream live TV on as many devices as you want, provided all are connected to the same internet connection. When you get out of the house or away from the home network, the add-on enables access on only three mobile devices, not more.

YouTube TV also gives you the ability to watch content on unlimited screens on your home Wi-Fi network; however, you need the 4K Plus add-on for that. This unlimited screen benefit is just a bonus feature of this add-on, which primarily enables 4K streaming for some of the live TV content, something you can't do on Hulu + Live TV for any live TV content, despite the add-ons.

4K streaming is available for select live TV and on-demand content from Discovery, ESPN, FOX Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, Tastemade, and NBA TV via YouTube TV.