5 Essential TV Apps Every Sports Fan Needs To Install

YouTube TV is a widely liked live TV streaming service that costs $83 a month. But if you're a new subscriber, you can save a bit of money for the first couple of months, depending on the promotions running at the time. It gives you access to all major national sports networks, including FS1, FS2, ESPN, CBS Sports, TNT, and TBS. However, its regional sports networks (RSNs) support is limited to four NBC Sports RSNs. You also get league channels, such as NBA TV, NFL Network, and Golf Channel. MLB and NHL networks are currently missing from the lineup. One major highlight of the YouTube TV subscription is exclusive access to NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets you watch out-of-market NFL games on Sunday afternoons; however, it will cost you extra.

The current pricing of the Sunday Ticket can be found on the YouTube TV website. There is also the choice to go for the Sports Plus add-on, which includes the Tennis Channel, Willow, and the NFL RedZone, among other channels. YouTube TV has official apps for all major smart TV platforms, including Apple TV, Google TV, Fire TV, and Roku. It supports up to six individual accounts in a single membership, and everyone gets unlimited DVR space for the content that can't be watched live. It also supports up to three simultaneous streams. Remember, YouTube TV livestreams for sports can have a slight delay of a few seconds, and you have to pay extra for 4K streaming. The latter can make some folks think whether YouTube TV is actually worth it. Finally, YouTube TV has announced that it's bringing genre-specific plans in early 2026, which will likely cost less than the current base plan.