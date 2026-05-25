4 Things The Nintendo Switch 2 Can Do That A PlayStation 5 Can't

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for nearly a year, and during that time, we've taken note of what it can do over the PlayStation 5. Nintendo and Sony aren't at each other's throats like they used to be, falling into different console categories and audiences since the GameCube and PS2 faced off against each other. Sony might've tried to chase Nintendo's Wii with the Move on PS3, but it was too late.

Now, it's up to us to bring the smaller differences to the table between the two consoles. Similar feature sets appear across all three main consoles at this point, like screenshots or sharing games between family accounts, but what about those less obvious points? We're not talking about being able to take the Switch 2 to the bathroom with you, either.

From Nvidia hardware packing a serious punch, to storage options, the Switch 2 does some things that the PS5 just can't. We'll dig into four differences between the consoles, but remember, they're still wildly different beasts at the end of the day. None of the points will be "You can play Mario on it," either.