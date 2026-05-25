4 Things The Nintendo Switch 2 Can Do That A PlayStation 5 Can't
The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for nearly a year, and during that time, we've taken note of what it can do over the PlayStation 5. Nintendo and Sony aren't at each other's throats like they used to be, falling into different console categories and audiences since the GameCube and PS2 faced off against each other. Sony might've tried to chase Nintendo's Wii with the Move on PS3, but it was too late.
Now, it's up to us to bring the smaller differences to the table between the two consoles. Similar feature sets appear across all three main consoles at this point, like screenshots or sharing games between family accounts, but what about those less obvious points? We're not talking about being able to take the Switch 2 to the bathroom with you, either.
From Nvidia hardware packing a serious punch, to storage options, the Switch 2 does some things that the PS5 just can't. We'll dig into four differences between the consoles, but remember, they're still wildly different beasts at the end of the day. None of the points will be "You can play Mario on it," either.
Nvidia DLSS upscaling
The Nintendo Switch 2 is built upon Nvidia technology. Inside is a custom Nvidia Tegra T239 system-on-chip, which has been bestowed with the company's famed upscaling technology. As the PlayStation 5 is built on AMD, it only has access to custom upscalers, like PSSR, or AMD's FSR. The latest version of PSSR is also only available on the PS5 Pro.
DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is Nvidia's upscaling tech that leverages algorithms and machine learning to recreate an image from a smaller resolution. By taking direct rendering away from the system itself, DLSS can help lower-end hardware, like the Switch 2, achieve far smoother experiences.
DLSS has already allowed the Switch 2's hardware to swing above its weight class. Capcom games like "Resident Evil: Requiem" and "Pragmata" both launched alongside PS5 versions. Obviously, they lack similar graphical fidelity, but bring the full experience to the console. Digital Foundry estimated that once docked, "Pragmata" is going from 540p to 1080p, with the help of DLSS smoothing out the rough spots. It also assists with keeping "Resident Evil" at a steady frame rate.
Easily upgrade storage
Upgrading a PS5's storage isn't as easy as it should be. Rather than supporting PS5 games on external drives due to the slower nature of USB versus the NVMe SSD inside the console, Sony requires you to crack open the console and pop in your own drive. In 2026, storage is especially expensive, which is why it's great that Nintendo upgraded the SD card storage slot on the Switch 2.
Now supporting microSD Express, this is a far quicker format than the older microSDXC cards on the previous device. They're far more expensive than older SD cards, coming in at around $50, but they simply slide into the slot under the fold-out stand. Surprisingly, prices haven't skyrocketed yet, with the ongoing storage and parts shortage caused by AI data centers. However, like with Nintendo's price increases hitting later this year, expect these to go up sooner than later.
This makes upgrading the space on the Switch 2 much less of a hassle, especially for those of us who like to keep games installed. On the PS5, not only do you have to get a specific spec drive, PCIe 4.0, but it also needs a heatsink to prevent the drive from being damaged.
GameShare
The PlayStation 5 can technically stream a game to another console for that player to take over or watch. However, it's vastly different from Nintendo's GameShare, which treats each console included as an individual player. It's one of the best things you might've never known your Switch 2 can do. This means games like "Mario Kart World" can do local wireless multiplayer sessions off of just one Switch 2 running the game.
Where this becomes a massive benefit is when there are other players using one of the original Switch consoles. A fully updated Switch 1, regardless of version, can also access GameShare. This unlocks certain games that haven't been released on the nearly decade-old hardware, as long as the Switch 2 is connected. With the recent updates to certain games through "Switch 2 Edition" releases, like "Super Mario Wonder," or "Super Mario 3D World," this makes grabbing a co-op partner significantly easier. It also means that each player will get their own dedicated screen, rather than the usual local co-op situation of being forced to share one. GameShare games include:
- "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"
- "Pokémon Pokopia"
- "Mario Tennis Fever"
- "Donkey Kong Country Returns HD"
- "Kirby Air Riders"
- "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment"
- "Super Mario Party Jamboree"
- "Donkey Kong Bananza"
- "Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain"
- "Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury"
- "51 Worldwide Games"
- "Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker"
- "Super Mario Odyssey"
Video calls with GameChat
An irritating button for those of us who accidentally hit it mid-game, the GameChat feature is actually quite smart. It doesn't provide the best video quality, but you can make video calls to friends while playing games. It can also stream game footage and overlay you on top, like a Twitch stream.
GameChat is designed to bring players together, with Nintendo's intention to turn the Switch 2 into a social hub. User adoption levels of the feature aren't clear, and it was lambasted at launch due to the video quality. However, during the reveal of the new "Star Fox" game, Nintendo announced it was going to be introducing "Star Fox" themed filters to replace the video footage, with a Fox McCloud superimposed and mapped to your face.
The camera is sold separately, and it's recommended that you avoid purchasing the Hori Piranha Plant option. This is limited to 480p video, which makes it extraordinarily out of date. Despite also selling an HD camera for the PS5, Sony has never integrated much in the way of video call options on the console.