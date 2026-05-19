Apple's AirPods 4 Are Less Than $100 For These Memorial Day Sales

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Memorial Day is fast approaching, and along with it comes a variety of retail sales. Even though 2026 continues to be an expensive year for tech, there's still plenty of opportunities to save if you know where to look, and these offers can even extend to popular name-brand items. Fortunately, finding deals is one of our specialties, and right now, two different retailers are offering a popular Apple product for an appealing price.

The Apple AirPods 4 are currently on sale at Walmart and Amazon for less than $100, though customers should be aware that the model on sale does not include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Be that as it may, these AirPods do come with a variety of features, including Apple's Spatial Audio and a chipset dedicated to audio processing. There are also the fact that they're extremely portable due to the charging case's small size, and there's some properties about these earbuds that can even make them good for the gym or other activities.

While there is at least one thing to know before buying the AirPods 4, it's worth noting that the AirPods 4 do work with Apple's Find My, meaning you can potentially locate them through the Find My app should they become lost. Considering the price, these can definitely be worth checking out if you're looking for a low point of entry into Apple's audio hardware. Of course, enticing as this offer may be, remember that it may not last long.