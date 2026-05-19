Apple's AirPods 4 Are Less Than $100 For These Memorial Day Sales
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Memorial Day is fast approaching, and along with it comes a variety of retail sales. Even though 2026 continues to be an expensive year for tech, there's still plenty of opportunities to save if you know where to look, and these offers can even extend to popular name-brand items. Fortunately, finding deals is one of our specialties, and right now, two different retailers are offering a popular Apple product for an appealing price.
The Apple AirPods 4 are currently on sale at Walmart and Amazon for less than $100, though customers should be aware that the model on sale does not include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Be that as it may, these AirPods do come with a variety of features, including Apple's Spatial Audio and a chipset dedicated to audio processing. There are also the fact that they're extremely portable due to the charging case's small size, and there's some properties about these earbuds that can even make them good for the gym or other activities.
While there is at least one thing to know before buying the AirPods 4, it's worth noting that the AirPods 4 do work with Apple's Find My, meaning you can potentially locate them through the Find My app should they become lost. Considering the price, these can definitely be worth checking out if you're looking for a low point of entry into Apple's audio hardware. Of course, enticing as this offer may be, remember that it may not last long.
Save 23% on the AirPods 4 through Walmart or Amazon
When we reviewed the AirPods 4 in September 2024, we gave the earbuds high marks for their comfortable fit, reasonable price, and solid audio quality. Now, both Amazon and Walmart are selling them for about $30 less than their typical listing price. Additionally, both retailers are also offering an AppleCare+ protection plan with this item, which is about the same amount as the discount, for what it's worth.
On their own, AirPods have a five-hour battery life, which can be extended to 30 hours when using the included charging case. Built with Apple's H2 chip, the earbuds feature voice isolation that Apple promises improves phone call quality in loud environments while also isolating your voice when speaking to people. Capable of working with Apple's voice assistant Siri, these AirPods also include personalized Spatial Audio that Apple claims creates a "theater-like" experience for your audio and media. Along with USB-C and wireless charging support for the case, AirPods also feature dust, water, and sweat resistance.
On Amazon, the AirPods hold a 4.6-star rating with over 29,390 reviews, whereas they hold a 4.3-star rating on Walmart's website with over 71,800 reviews. Customers give the AirPods 4 compliments for their high sound quality, affordable price, and solid battery life. However, some users do note that the earbuds can be uncomfortable (AirPods 4 do use a one-size-fits-all design). Nonetheless, this can be a solid deal for those wanting Apple hardware, and they can even make a solid graduation gift for students.