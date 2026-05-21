NASA's New 'Space Gas Station' Will Change The Way Astronauts Re-Fuel

Since 2021, NASA has been working with the cryogenic system engineers at Eta Space on a project known as the Liquid Oxygen Flight Demonstration, or LOXSAT. The goal is to test cryogenic fluid management (CFM) technologies that can be used to build "in-space propellant depots" — in other words, a space gas station. The demonstration is slated to launch by July 17, 2026, and its success could change the way NASA manages fuel during long-range missions.

NASA's previous experiments in propellant transfer technologies made use of remote-controlled refueling robots on Earth and on the International Space Station. The LOXSAT team envisions "gas stations" positioned in deep space, where crafts can refuel while en route to destinations like Mars. However, there is a need for CFM systems that can keep hydrogen and other fluids suitably cold for long periods of time while stored in a deep-space fueling station. NASA uses petaflop-level supercomputers that will likely play a role in coordinating and monitoring the demonstration of 11 CFM technologies throughout the nine-month LOXSAT demonstration.

The LOXSAT project is particularly exciting in the wake of the successful Artemis II mission back in April. NASA's Artemis II mission was special for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that it set a precedent for long-distance crewed spaceflight in the modern day. Innovating the way astronauts can refuel in space will only help push our species further into space, sooner rather than later.