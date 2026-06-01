5 Things The Whoop Band Can Do That An Apple Watch Can't

As health and wellness accessories continue to be an important part of our tech landscape, it's easy to get locked into the all-around smartwatch category. We even recently posed the question of whether smartwatches are actually making traditional watches obsolete. But what if your focus for a wearable device isn't suited for a smartwatch? What if you're looking for something more subtle with more of an emphasis on health than apps and notifications? That's where a Whoop band could come into play.

Whoop was originally launched by a Harvard student with a strong tech background in 2012 with a focus on bringing health and workout data to a modern wearable. The band started to build its share of early adopters in the elite athlete market, so it's no surprise that today, its focus stays centered on athletics and wellness. But today's Whoop is actually a fairly worthy competitor to the Apple Watch — just not for the smart functionality. It's Whoop's obsessive focus on health tracking that really sets it apart. Plus, there are some practical benefits to its form factor, the way it charges, how long the battery lasts, and more. Here are the things it can do that an Apple Watch simply can't.