Are Smartwatches Making The Traditional Watch Obsolete?

There are many reasons why someone may want to own a smartwatch. Not just as a way to tell the time, but to monitor data about their health and check messages without needing to pull out their phone. Smartwatches allow users to connect wirelessly to their smartphone. Notifications the phone receives can be seen on the smartwatch's digital screen. This allows users to quickly scan the details and swipe the notification away or respond using the smartwatch, depending on the brand.

When it comes to the most basic of functions of a watch of any type, a smartwatch does so with enhanced precision. Smartwatches have telling time down to an exact science. They synchronize with atomic clocks for a more precise time, often avoiding ending up a few seconds ahead or behind. Apple Watches actually have dedicated hardware inside that ensures the watch can keep precise time.

A smartwatch is a device like a smartphone, Bluetooth headphones, or tablet. Each offers various models with more features depending on how much you're willing to spend. The same is true for luxury and cheap smartwatches. If you want a smartwatch with more features, the price will likely be more expensive. Many can be used as GPS trackers or to track altitude and atmospheric pressure. But if you're after a watch just to tell the time and want to look good doing so, a traditional watch may be a better fit for you.