Can You Really Tell The Difference Between Luxury And Cheap Smartwatches?

Smartwatches are becoming more prevalent as people wear them to track health and fitness, link up with notifications from their phone, and, of course, tell the time. The capabilities and styles of these watches differ, and as such, so do their prices. When comparing luxury smartwatches to cheap ones, you can tell the difference in features.

Luxury smartwatches certainly are priced accordingly. A Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch can retail for $1,005, and the Garmin MARQ Gen 2 starts at $1,900. By comparison, an Amazfit Band 7 smartwatch typically retails for $50, and a Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 for $40.

These luxury smartwatches can be seen as the equivalent of the $400,000 Porsche Design TV. You get cutting-edge technology, high material quality, and extra features that you don't get on cheaper products, but at the core, both ranges of products perform their basic functions similarly. Whether you want to pay more for a luxury brand depends on what extra features and gadgets you want and how big your budget is.