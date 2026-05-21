4 Money-Saving Features Every Android User Should Know About

A sure way to prevent accidental purchases by users other than yourself is to enable verification on Google Play. There are actually two types of verification you can enable: one for purchasing and the other for confirming payment. The main difference is that one's done directly through Google, while the other depends on the payment method set up on the account.

The purchase verification can have a specified frequency, but if you share this device with another person, you should keep this to "Always" to avoid issues. Google notes that verification may not be required for every payment method, even if the frequency is set to always. You'll find the purchase verification and the frequency option under "Payments & subscriptions." You just have to toggle on "Biometric verification" and select the "Verification frequency" below it.

To further prevent payments from going through on the wrong card, for example, if there's a spending allowance on someone else's card or a more controlled way for spending, you can always use a payment method verification instead. The second verification occurs when someone tries to buy an app or game and selects a particular payment method. This one is tied to a specific payment method when selected, forcing the user to verify before it's sent. Keep in mind this is not a method controlled by Google; it would need to be done with a card, such as a bank transfer through an app supported on the Google Play Store.