Redditor 'Almost' Started A Fire With A Steam Controller - Here's How

The Steam Controller remains a hot item. Yet, the incident raises important concerns about the safety of both the controller and the charging puck. In the Safety Information section of the manual, Steam warns about the fire risk, advising users to make sure that the controller and charging components are "free of metallic objects before connecting".

Redditors were quick to support the original poster. Though some acknowledged the warning, they also presented multiple scenarios in which similar things could happen by accident. For instance, having your hand near the charging puck while wearing a watch. Others noted that even if you're aware of the fire risk, continuously monitoring the charging station is impossible. The manual is clear about the risks, but as users pointed out, not everyone in the household may know how dangerous it is to place metallic objects on the puck.

Because people rarely study user manuals, the lack of basic protections could be a red flag. Some users suggested that the device should implement a "handshake" before powering up the puck's pins, while others questioned the lack of basic overcurrent protection. It remains to be seen how Valve will respond to this incident, but many Redditors believe that the supposed design flaw could be grounds for a recall.