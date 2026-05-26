Bacteria And Sunlight Could Be The Future Of Sustainable Fuel

Biofuels are a promising replacement for standard gasoline and other power sources. These fuels are manufactured using renewable resources and come in a wide variety; scientists have even been experimenting with turning unexpected energy sources such as coffee grounds and urine into fuel. However, a new study demonstrates that we could one day use microorganisms to power our cars. All they need is a little sun and gene editing.

Recently, researchers revealed that they produced a new strain of cyanobacteria (sometimes erroneously called blue-green algae despite being bacterium). According to their findings, published in Biotechnology for Biofuels and Bioproducts, this "cyanobacterial mutant" secretes free fatty acids (FFAs) in abundance via photosynthesis. Moreover this new breed of cyanobacteria increases FFA production at "suboptimal" temperatures (approximately 77 degrees Fahrenheit).

Now you're probably wondering "Just what are FFAs?" Well, FFAs are a form of fatty acid that serve as an energy source for most lifeforms, including humans. So it's shouldn't be surprising that FFAs can be converted into biofuels, making these cyanobacteria ripe for biofuel farming. The researchers believe that their study has "potential advantages for industrial applications" and could lead to efficient and prolific biofuel production.