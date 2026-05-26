Saturday Night Live's Only Sci-Fi Movie Was Also A Major Comedic Failure

"Saturday Night Live" has a famously mixed history when it comes to films based on sketches. Though "Wayne's World" and "The Blues Brothers" are cult classics, movies like "MacGruber" and "Stuart Saves His Family" were critical and commercial failures. 1994's "It's Pat" was deemed so unfunny and offensive that it has a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is impressive in its own way. One film that falls into the latter category is "Coneheads," which was released in 1993 and remains SNL's only sci-fi movie so far.

"Coneheads" started out as an sketch that debuted during Season 2, starring original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, and Laraine Newman. The three played a family of extraterrestrials from the planet Remulak trying to blend into a typical American suburb despite their strange voices, cultural differences, and (of course) oddly-shaped heads. The sci-fi bit went on to appear 11 times between 1977 and 1979, coincidentally debuting just months before the first "Star Wars" movie, which George Lucas expected audiences would hate.

Following a 1983 animated TV special, "Coneheads" was turned into a live-action feature. Aykroyd and Curtin reprised their roles as Beldar and Prymaat, while Michelle Burke took over Newman's role as their daughter Connie. But despite a talented cast and a popular "SNL" sketch as inspiration, "Coneheads" fell far short of expectations.