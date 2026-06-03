One Of George Clooney's First Roles Was On A Failed Sci-Fi Motorcycle Series

George Clooney's breakout role came when he played Dr. Doug Ross in the NBC medical drama "ER" from 1994 to 1999. Since then, he has appeared in over 40 films, with movies like "Gravity," "Three Kings," and "The Fantastic Mr. Fox" earning critical acclaim. His first major leading role in a movie was in the Quentin Tarantino-directed vampire western, "From Dusk Till Dawn," in 1996. He even starred as Batman in 1997's "Batman and Robin." Even though it was panned by both critics and audiences, James Gunn still included his version of Batman in "The Flash" movie.

Today, George Clooney is one of the biggest A-list celebrities and an iconic '90s leading man. His first major TV role, though, came from a short-lived super-vehicle series called "Street Hawk" that aired on ABC in 1985 for 13 episodes. It's about a cop-turned-vigilante who rides a high-tech motorcycle called the Street Hawk and fights crime in the streets of Los Angeles, California. George Clooney was not the star, but he did play a villain of the week.

The show never caught on during its original run. With low ratings, coupled with high production costs, the show was canceled after one season. It was released internationally in 1986, where it became a hit with kids, from the U.K. to India to Brazil, driving high merchandise sales well after its cancellation. Through the decades, it has garnered a large cult following.