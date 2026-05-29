How 'Find My Phone' Still Works Even When Your Battery Is Dead

When your iPhone drains to zero and shuts down, iOS reserves a fraction of battery power to run certain functions. While you won't be able to turn on the display and use the phone normally, the low-power state transforms your iPhone into something like an AirTag. It goes back to the unique Ultra Wideband chip in the iPhone 11 that provides precise location along with the help of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology.

With BLE, every time an Apple device passes close to your iPhone, it pings the general location, while the spatial awareness technology within the Ultra Wideband chip provides a more precise location. This technology is widely supported across Apple products starting with the iPhone 11, though you can consult this list for the full scope of availability.

If you have one of these iPhones, it's worth ensuring your device is connected to the Find My app. In the iPhone Settings, you need to tap on your name, and then Find My. There, you'll need to sign in if needed and then turn on Find My iPhone. This ensures your iPhone is paired with Apple's Find My network. After that, you can open the Find My app, and verify your phone is visible under the Devices tab.