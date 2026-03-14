5 Gadgets That Work With Apple's Find My Network (That Aren't AirTags)
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Apple's Find My network is widely known as the backbone of the company's AirTag smart trackers, which we attach to different valuables to keep track of them. While AirTag can use Bluetooth and Ultrawide-band (UWB) technologies to communicate with your iPhone or iPad in close range, it is forced to rely on the Find My network for communicating back to your iPhone when you are farther. If you're unaware, Find My is basically a digital network that has access to millions of participating Apple devices worldwide. So when you leave your keys with an attached AirTag in a coffee shop or drop them while walking back home, it's the Find My network to which the AirTag tells where it is, so that you can go back and find the keys.
However, Apple's first and second-generation AirTags aren't the only gadgets that use or can work with the Find My network. A number of Apple's own devices, such as AirPods, as well as third-party products, like the Belkin Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, which leverage this impressive network. While the Belkin offering is no longer offered, here are some other gadgets that include Find My support and are actively available.
Twelve South PlugBug
If you're someone who frequently loses or misplaces their power brick, one solution is to slap an AirTag on it, or you can go with Twelve South's PlugBug. It's your typical USB Power Delivery (USB PD)- compliant wall adapter, easily found thanks to built-in support for Apple Find My. USB PD is used by most Apple and non-Apple devices, so your Plugbug will be able to juice up most of your devices. It comes in two wattage variants, 50 watts and 120 watts, both of which also have travel counterparts with bundled adapters to suit the sockets in different international markets.
The 50W model has two USB-C ports, whereas the 120W variant has four. It features a sleek dual-tone design with a slim profile and foldable prongs. Moreover, it uses dynamic allocation of power when you plug in multiple devices, removing the need to worry about which is the higher wattage port, a problem present in many other power bricks. However, some Amazon shoppers have complained about quality issues with their PlugBugs, which have garnered a decent rating of 4.1 out of 5. The Find My integration also makes it more expensive than regular USB PD power bricks from various value brands like Baseus and Ugreen. Its 50W model has a list price of $70, while the 120W model will set you back $120. However, it's common for both variants to sell for a discount.
Ridge Wallet Tracker Card
Although AirTags are pretty reliable for tracking a lot of things, the form factor makes it a bit tricky to use with wallets, which is where the Ridge Wallet Tracker Card comes into play. It's a slim, credit-card-sized smart tracker that seamlessly slides in your wallet and can be used to locate your wallet when lost using the Find My network. One of the highlights of the Ridge tracker is the built-in rechargeable battery that you can charge with any Qi or MagSafe charger and use the tracker for five months. Many similar form-factor trackers, such as the Tile Slim, have a non-replaceable or rechargeable battery, which turns them into e-waste after the included battery runs out.
The Ridge offering has a built-in speaker to make a sound when you're looking for your wallet and is rated IP67 for weather resistance. However, it's expensive at $45 per unit compared with similar offerings from other manufacturers. Despite the higher price tag, it has received excellent reviews from Amazon buyers who have given it an excellent rating of 4.6 out of 5. However, a small selection of buyers noted getting non-functional trackers that were either dead out of the box or didn't work when needed. Fortunately, the company offers a 99-day trial and a lifetime warranty.
Satechi FindAll Glasses Case
The Satechi FindAll Glasses Case is another interesting little gadget that works with Apple Find My. It's basically a glasses case and will come in handy for anyone looking to ensure they don't lose their expensive eyewear. It features a built-in rechargeable battery, a speaker, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Satechi offering also feels premium and is built well with a vegan leather exterior, suede lining to ensure your eyewear doesn't get scuff or scratch marks, and a magnetic closure mechanism. Moreover, it can fold flat when you're using the glasses, making it easier to store.
It's not the cheapest option around at $50; however, you can choose from three colors and get a two-year warranty against any defects. It's also well-liked among buyers on Amazon, who have given a good 4.4 rating out of 5. However, besides the higher price tag, some folks complain about the magnetic closure not being strong enough in case of a drop, which can potentially lead to your glasses falling and being damaged.
ESR Geo Wallet
While one way of ensuring you can track your wallet is to get something like the Ridge Wallet Tracker Card, or you can get ESR's Geo Wallet with Find My support. It looks like your regular bifold leather wallet and features slots for your bank cards, transparent slots for your IDs, and a pocket for coins. You can choose from two variants with different numbers of card slots and space for cash, and multiple color options. Another highlight of the wallet is the built-in rechargeable battery, which lasts six months on a single charge. Moreover, the wallet has built-in RFID blocking to keep your bank cards safe from unauthorized scanning.
It has a list price tag of $40 and is popular among Amazon shoppers with an average buyer rating of 4.4 out of 5. It has received largely positive feedback. That said, some buyers have had issues with the built-in speaker.
Swissdigital Design TSA Laptop Backpack
Another accessory that can appreciate a little "Find My" love is a backpack, and Swissdigital Design has done just the same with its Laptop Backpack that's also airline-travel friendly. So if you lose the backpack, you can use your iPhone to make it sound the alarm, flash the integrated light, or track its location. Like other Find My devices, you can also set the Find My app on your iPhone to alert you when you leave the backpack behind.
Another useful feature of the backpack is the built-in USB charging support, which allows you to keep a power bank inside and use the USB port on the outside to charge your mobile devices. There is also an RFID pocket to keep things like your passport and bank cards. More importantly, it's a pretty functional backpack with 15 pockets to organize your stuff, an option to open it 90-180 degrees, and a protected laptop slot. It costs $120 and has received generally good feedback from Amazon buyers, who have awarded it a rating of 4.5 out of 5. The only problems that some buyers have faced include issues with the zippers, which feel low quality, and the installation of the Find My tracker module can be tricky.
How we selected these gadgets
Although Apple's Find My network used to be primarily known for the AirTags, its support has shown up in significantly more devices, beyond just the regular AirTag-like smart trackers from third-party manufacturers. While finding interesting gadgets that leverage the Find My network, we looked through Amazon and the product portfolios of popular accessory manufacturers. We selected a diverse range of devices that can be useful for most people and have received positive feedback from verified buyers. All our recommendations are also rated over 4 out of 5 on Amazon.