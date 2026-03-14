5 Gadgets That Work With Apple's Find My Network (That Aren't AirTags)

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Apple's Find My network is widely known as the backbone of the company's AirTag smart trackers, which we attach to different valuables to keep track of them. While AirTag can use Bluetooth and Ultrawide-band (UWB) technologies to communicate with your iPhone or iPad in close range, it is forced to rely on the Find My network for communicating back to your iPhone when you are farther. If you're unaware, Find My is basically a digital network that has access to millions of participating Apple devices worldwide. So when you leave your keys with an attached AirTag in a coffee shop or drop them while walking back home, it's the Find My network to which the AirTag tells where it is, so that you can go back and find the keys.

However, Apple's first and second-generation AirTags aren't the only gadgets that use or can work with the Find My network. A number of Apple's own devices, such as AirPods, as well as third-party products, like the Belkin Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, which leverage this impressive network. While the Belkin offering is no longer offered, here are some other gadgets that include Find My support and are actively available.