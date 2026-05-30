Pixel Vs. Apple Watch: Which Premium Smartwatch Is Best For You?

Apple and Google have taken different approaches to AI integration on their smartwatches. Google has integrated the full Gemini AI on its Pixel Watch 4, so you can talk to the AI whenever you want using the Raise to Talk gesture. It can process complex requests on the go, making it much more useful than the older Google Assistant. You also get AI integration in the Smart Replies feature in various communication apps, such as Google Messages and WhatsApp. These can come in handy as a smartwatch doesn't really have a big screen for typing and sending messages. More importantly, you get AI in Google Health Coach, which can create customized fitness plans for you; however, you need to pay for that, and it has just come out of preview. Other AI enhancements include the use of machine learning to augment GPS data for better precision and improved sleep tracking accuracy.

Apple is more subtle with its AI integration, and instead of putting an AI assistant front and center, it is boosting different features and functions with AI in the background. For example, it uses local machine learning to order and place items in the Smart Stack to make them more useful given your location, time of day, and historical data. The Apple Watch also leverages Apple Intelligence to offer Live Translation in messages. Plus, machine learning is used to improve the various health, safety, and fitness features of the smartwatch, but none of those are visibly AI-enhanced. While Google explicitly uses AI to make its smartwatch more useful, some people might prefer Apple's more understated implementation.