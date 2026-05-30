4 Of The Best Smart Rings That Don't Require A Subscription

Although it has been nearly two years since Samsung's Galaxy Ring was launched, this smart ring remains a good option for anyone considering a subscription-free wearable. It's fairly feature-rich and has a sleek and lightweight design. It has a titanium build for superior durability and is rated IP68 and 10ATM for dust and water resistance. It's claimed to last up to a week on a single charge, but sizes 11 and below are rated for only six days of battery life. Speaking of sizes, you can choose from 11 different sizes ranging from 5 to 15. Samsung also offers a sizing kit to confirm your ring size before placing the actual Galaxy Ring order.

The Galaxy Ring primarily packs an accelerometer, skin temperature sensor, and an optical bio-signal sensor to monitor your health. It can track heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen levels. It can also automatically count steps and record your runs; however, this $400 ring has relatively basic fitness tracking capabilities.

Although it works with any Android phone running version 11 or newer, it delivers the best experience with Samsung smartphones. Features like Energy Score, which rates your daily physical readiness, and wellness tips are restricted to Samsung phones, and similarly, smart gesture control and the Find My Ring location tracking are also exclusive to the company's own phones. Coming to its downsides, the Galaxy Ring doesn't work with iPhones. Additionally, many Amazon shoppers note that the Galaxy Ring's battery performance degrades significantly after a year or so.