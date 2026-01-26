3 Cheaper Alternatives To Oura Rings That Are Actually Worth Buying

Samsung's first smart ring — the Galaxy Ring — is great for activity and health tracking while featuring a sleek, slim design that resembles regular metal jewelry. Like the Oura Ring 4, it has a durable titanium frame and sensors to track heart rate, blood oxygen level, and skin temperature. Along with the built-in accelerometer, it uses data from those sensors to track walks, runs, and sleep quality. Unfortunately, it can't track other workouts. Although the Samsung Galaxy Ring's list price is $400, it can be found for $300 or less.

One compelling feature of this ring is that it doesn't require a subscription to access data. The cost of ownership is the upfront cost of the smart ring. Samsung also claims the Galaxy Ring can last up to seven days on one charge. You can even get an extra charge from the cradle before having to opt for the wall adapter. However, because bigger ring size models have a slightly larger battery, they may deliver better battery backup than smaller rings.

The ring also provides an AI-powered daily Energy Score, which is essentially a physical readiness score. The number is calculated based on sleep, heart rate, and physical activity levels. But the Energy Score, along with gestures that allow you to control select phone features, is only available to Samsung smartphone owners. The Galaxy Ring is also incompatible with iPhones. Otherwise, Galaxy Ring owners are generally happy with their purchase, with one buyer calling it "functional, stylish, and convenient" in their Amazon review. Another consumer appreciated getting better sleep readings using the smart ring compared to their smartwatch.