Pebble Is Back At CES Proving Wearables Don't Have To Be Too Smart

2026 might not end up having very much in common with 2008, but one surprising similarity is that Pebble is back. With CES 2026 kicking off, the company wants to prove it still can make meaningful products in an increasingly crowded smartwatch market. After Pebble previewed its new Pebble Round 2 and Pebble Index 01 at CES Unveiled, I was able to have a conversation with the company's CEO Eric Migicovsky about his return.

He walked me through how he managed to make Pebble watches again, years after selling the company, and why he still sees himself as Pebble's main customer. While Apple, Samsung, and other smartwatch makers keep adding more health sensors, improved AI capabilities, and deeper integration with our phones, tablets, and computers, Migicovsky has a completely different take on the concept, where less is more.

"Pebble Round 2 is really good to tell the time," Pebble's CEO tells me. It sounded like a joke, at least until I saw how excited he got showing off the watch faces the community has built, and how unique the new Pebble Round 2 can look. Thanks to its bezel-less 1.3-inch color e-paper display, not only is it easier to see the time from any angle, but a two-week battery life is a lot longer than my Apple Watch lasts.